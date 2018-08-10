Fusillade à Fredericton: un suspect arrêté

La police de Fredericton affirme qu’au moins quatre personnes sont mortes dans une fusillade et qu’un suspect est en détention.

La police a déclaré sur Twitter que «l’incident est en cours» et a confirmé qu’au moins quatre personnes sont mortes.

Ils disent qu’un suspect est en détention.

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.

Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.

Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts.

