Fusillade à Fredericton: un suspect arrêté

Par Acadie Nouvelle

Acadie Nouvelle: Mathieu Roy-Comeau

La police de Fredericton affirme qu’au moins quatre personnes sont mortes dans une fusillade et qu’un suspect est en détention.

La police a déclaré sur Twitter que «l’incident est en cours» et a confirmé qu’au moins quatre personnes sont mortes.

Ils disent qu’un suspect est en détention.